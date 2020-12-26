New Delhi, December 26: In a tragic incident, one person has been killed while several people have been rescued after a fire broke out at a mask manufacturing factory in Delhi. According to a tweet by ANI, the blaze broke out at the mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri in the national capital. As soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire. No casualty has been reported so far. More details on the incident are waited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at 6th Floor of MTNL Building in Kidwai Bhawan.

Last week on Saturday, four labourers lost their lives while two were injured after the roof of a factory collapsed in west Delhi's Khayala area. Reports inform that six labourers, including three women, were inside the factory when the incident took place. The structure, which was being used as a motor-winding factory, is located at the Vishnu Garden area in Khayala. According to reports, the building was made of iron girders and was overloaded with materials, because of which it caved in and these labourers got crushed when the roof collapsed.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi: One dead and two rescued after a fire that broke out at a mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri, today morning. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Another similar incident was reported from the national capital on Friday where two minor brothers were killed in a fire at a footwear sole storeroom in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area. The deceased have been identified as Aayush (5) and Shriansh (6), whose father deals in footwear sole and had stored the material in a room at their rented accommodation, Police said.

