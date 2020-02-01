Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre of AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Fire at AIIMS, Delhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: A fire broke out at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday. The blaze erupted at Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre of the AIIMS. Till now, no casualties have been reported. After getting the information, authorities immediately reached the spot. Delhi Fire: One Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Printing Press in Patparganj Industrial Area.

Currently, 10 fire tenders are at the spot and rescue operations are underway. According to reports, the fire broke out in an electric panel. The blaze has now been brought under control. More details are still awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Engulfs Building in Krishna Nagar, 40 Rescued So Far.

Delhi: A fire has broken out at AIIMS’ Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre. No casualties have been reported yet. 10 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire has been brought under control. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/N51qYYEqxl — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

In August last year also, a fire had broken out at the AIIMS. The fire broke out close to the emergency ward of AIIMS. At the time when the fire broke out, former union minister Arun Jaitley was undergoing at the top medical institute of the country.