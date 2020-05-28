Delhi Man Dies After Lying Unconscious at Yusuf Sarai Market For Over 3 Hours as Onlookers Feared Helping Him Amid COVID-19 Scare

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, May 28: In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old man after falling unconscious at south Delhi’s Yusuf Sarai market died later in the day at the hospital. According to a Hindustan Times report, onlookers refused to help him when he was lying for over three hours, in the fear of contracting coronavirus. A police official later stepped in to help the man, but he couldn't be saved as he died during the treatment.

The man used to work as an attendant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences until last year. Reportedly, it is not clear if the man was suffering from COVID-19 or not. People feared to approach and help the man in the fear of contracting COVID-19, which has been on a rise in the country. An onlooker later called the police and informed about the unconscious man lying on the road. Delhi Shocker: 40-Year-Man Stabbed to Death In Front of His Family For Complaining Against People Drinking on Rooftop; Horrific Incident Caught on Video.

The beat police officer reached the spot and called three ambulances. PPE kits were arranged hurriedly and the man was picked up and taken to the hospital. However, doctors couldn't manage to save him. The number of coronavirus cases continues to zoom in the country. The total cases crossed the 1.5 lakh tally in the country and the death toll figures mounted to 4,337.