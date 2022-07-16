Delhi, July 16: A shocking incident has come to light from northeast Delhi where a 40-year-old businessman on Friday allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before ending his life at their residence in Jafrabad. According to initial reports, the man fed the family members food laced with sedatives and shot them, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the man was identified as Mohammad Israr. A probe suggested that he had incurred a huge loss and was in debt. Police have found the pistol and a mobile video shot by Israr. Israr spoke about mounting debt and losses in the video. The Israr's two sons, aged 5 and 13, were found unharmed. They were apparently asleep at the time of the crime. Haryana Shocker: Man Smothers Wife and Kids to Death, Later Kills Self in Palwal; Probe Launched.

According to the reports, Israr put his sons to sleep around 1 am and then fed sedatives mixed with food to his wife and daughters. When they fell asleep, Israr shot them dead. An FIR has been lodged.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2022 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).