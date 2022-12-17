Delhi, December 17: In a shocking incident, a man hammered his brother to death and approached the police station to confess the crime on Wednesday. The accused hid the body under the bed at their residence in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri. The accused has been arrested and his father was also detained for reportedly helping the accused to dispose of the body. Punjab Shocker: Drug Addict Stabs Uncle to Death for Stopping Him From Taking Drugs in Amritsar (Watch Video).

According to the report published by the Times of India, the accused was identified as Lalit Kumar. Kumar told the police that his brother, Jaikishan was a drug addict and used to pick up fights with family members for money. He also thrashed his mother on December 12. A day after, when Kumar and his brother were alone at home, the accused hit Jaikishan on the head with a hammer and hid the body under the bed. He later told his father about the murder and they tried to dispose of the body. His mother returned home in the evening and told him to go to the police. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills 21-Year-Old Drug Addict Son, Disposes off Body Parts in Ahmedabad; Held.

The accused then reached the police station and told cops about the incident. He told the cops that he had murdered his younger brother and threw his body in a park near his house. Following this, police later took him to the location, and a body wrapped in a sheet was found. A case was registered against the accused and his father under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

