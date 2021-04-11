Delhi, April 11: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old engineering graduate kidnapped a seven-month-old boy on Friday from Delhi's Ranhola. As per report, the accused identified as Priyanshu was living with the baby boy's family as a tenant since two months and wanted to settle down in Kanpur with his girlfriend but was having monetary issues. The police, however, was able to track him down and recuse the infant within seven hours. Delhi: 2 Juveniles Murder 10-Year-Old Boy for Ransom in Khajuri Khas Area.

Priyanshu visited the boy's mother around 11:30 on Friday morning and said he wanted to take the baby out, police told the Indian Express. He took the infant with him and never came back. Following which, Sidhhartha Kaushik, the boy's father, who works as a pharmacist in Okhla ,received a call from Priyanshu demanding random worth Rs 40 Lakh. 1 Held for Kidnapping, Murder of 34-year-old Man in Delhi.

“We found that Priyanshu called Kaushik and sent him messages on WhatsApp. He was asking for Rs 40 lakh. After some time, he also called his own father and told him about the kidnapping. He told his parents to talk to Kaushik and get the money,” said DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh told the Indian Express.

The police was able to track down the accused and rescue the kid in seven hours. As per report, police first traced the route taken by the accused and found CCTV footage where he was seen carrying the child towards Uttam Nagar terminal. They formed different teams to follow and trace the accused. Priyanshu was finally tracked down by the police in a taxi at a traffic signal while heading towards Lajwanti Chowk. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2021 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).