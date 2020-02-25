Delhi Violence: Anil Baijal Says 'Both CM & I Want Peace & Harmony to Remain Intact in the National Capital'

Delhi LG Anil Baijal with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, February 25: The situation in the financial capital continues to remain tense as seven people including a policeman have died and 100 are left injured. According to an ANI update, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, "Both CM and I want that peace and harmony should remain intact in Delhi. We should do everything possible to maintain peace and order. We should also help Police in this."

Several shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Bhajanpura, Chandbagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi. In the latest update, additional stretchers and wheelchairs were being placed to transport the increasing toll of the injured. The Union Home Ministry ruled out calling the army, saying adequate central forces and police are on the ground, said government sources. Delhi Violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal Appeals to People to Maintain Peace, Says 'Have Been Told People Coming From Outside, Need to Seal Borders'.

Check ANI tweet:

Earlier in the day, Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi on Monday was arrested by Delhi Police. The violent clashes erupted between the pro and anti-CAA in northeast parts of the national capital for the past two days. The police used tear gas in a bid chase away the protesters.