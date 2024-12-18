New Delhi, December 18: Google-owned YouTube has announced a partnership with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to develop tools that will help creators and artists to manage AI-generated content featuring their likenesses. The collaboration is said to provide awareness and control over how AI is being used to depict them on YouTube.

YouTube had previously shared plans to provide creators and partners with the necessary tools to make the most of AI's creative possibilities to ensure they have control over how their image, including their face and voice, is used. To accomplish it, the platform was working on new technology for managing likenesses, which will protect creators and open up new opportunities for them in the future.

YouTube now partners with entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). As part of the partnership, CAA will offer important feedback to assist in developing YouTube's detection systems and improving the controls. The collaboration will allow some of the most prominent figures in the world to access early-stage technology to identify and manage AI-generated content that includes their likeness.

The initiative is expected to effectively oversee how celebrities images are used in AI-generated content on the platform. CAA's clients experience with digital replicas in AI's development is said to essential for developing a tool that responsibly empowers and safeguards creators and the broader YouTube community.

YouTube is said to gain valuable insights from some of the most influential people in the world, many of whom have been affected by the advancements in AI technology by working with CAA. The collaboration will likely help YouTube to improve its product before it launches for a larger audience of creators and artists. YouTube emphasises that it is the beginning of a broader testing initiative. The Google-owned platform said, "Over the next few months, we’ll announce new testing cohorts of top YouTube creators, creative professionals, and other leading partners representing talent."

