Banda, December 10: With an increasing number of dog-related incidents begin reported, most recently a two-year-old child was severely injured by a stray dog in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district. The stray dog attacked the innocent boy playing outside the house, injuring him badly. The incident took place in pailani village of Banda district.In a hurry, the relatives admitted the child to the district hospital in a blood-soaked condition, from where the doctors referred him to the medical college after seeing the situation worsening after treatment.

The dog attacked the innocent when he was playing on the road outside the house, reported uptak. The whole face of the innocent who was taken to the hospital in a blood-soaked condition is bandaged. Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: Stray Dog Bites Small Kid in Panchsheel Wellington Society, Residents Stage Protest (Watch Video)

The victim, Ansh, was playing outside his house when the stray dog attacked him and scratched his face and other body parts. Hearing his cries, the people of the house and the neighborhood came running out. Dog Attack in Noida Again! Pet Dog Attacks, Bites Child Inside Lift of La Residentia Society (Watch Video)

Immediately the child was freed from the dog's jaw. During this, the stray dog also bit the family members and escaped from there. Ansh was taken to the district hospital in a critical condition. After preliminary treatment, Ansh was referred to the Medical College.

Dr. PK Gupta of the district hospital said that the stray dog has bitten the child very badly. There are serious wounds on the child's face and other body parts. Seeing his critical condition, he has been referred to the Medical College.

