Bengaluru, January 22: The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 pm on Thursday. It sent shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts. Eight people have died in the tragic incident.

CM BS Yediyurappa tweeted that a high-level probe into this unfortunate incident has been ordered and strict action would be taken against the culprits.

PM Narendra Modi offered condolences to the people who died in the accident, he said, "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. State Govt is providing all possible assistance to affected." Dynamite Explosion in Karnataka: Loud Noise and Vibrations Reported in Shivamogga, Several Workers Feared Dead.

Here's what PMO tweeted:

Pained by loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. State Govt is providing all possible assistance to affected: PMO Casualties reported last night in explosion at a railway crusher site in Hunasodu village, Shivamogga. pic.twitter.com/4tyvscs5hB — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

Here's what we know so far:

Window panes of many nearby buildings were shattered while many houses and even roads developed cracks due to the explosion.

The victims were transporting the dynamites meant for mining in a truck when the explosion took place.

The vehicle was severely damaged while the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition.

The explosion was so loud that it was mistaken to be an earthquake. However, geologists ruled out recording tremors.

This incident took place in Abbalagere village located along the Shivamogga-Hanagal state highway, which passes through Savalunga and Shikaripura. Shikaripura, 290 km from Bengaluru, is the home constituency of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

