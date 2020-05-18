Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Mazgaon Area in Mumbai, Fire Fighting Operations Underway

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

Mumbai, May 18: A fire broke out a residential building in Mazgaon area in the city. Four fire engines are currently at the spot. The fire fighting operations are still on and there have been no reports of any injury or casualty till now. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the building is a ground plus seven structure and fire reportedly broke out in two flats. The fire was categorised as level II. The exact cause behind the fire is still to be ascertained.

In April, a fire broke out at Hotel Ripon Palace on Bellasis road in Mumbai's Nagpada area where coronavirus patients were quarantined. According to initial reports, the fire was confined in Rippon Hotel's lodging room which was being used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus-infected patients. An operation was underway to extinguish the blaze.

Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Mazgaon:

Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Mazgaon:

In March, a major fire broke out on the top floor of the Sea Springs building at Mumbai's posh Bandstand area in Bandra. In the tragic incident, one person lost her life and another was critically injured in the fire at Sea Springs building.