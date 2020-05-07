Fire in Hullpur Village of MP's Sheopur District Guts Upto 22 Houses, Four Children Missing; Jyotiraditya Scindia Appeals Administration to Save Lives

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, May 7: A massive fire broke out in Hullpur village of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night. The blaze gutted nearly 20-22 houses, as per the preliminary reports. While no casualties were confirmed yet, former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed that at least four children are missing and a few domesticated animals have been caught in the flames. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal Village in Thane.

The fire reportedly broke out at 10 am in the night, and spread at a rapid rate as there was no fire brigade facility available in the village. By the time rescue workers and fire tenders reached, the fire had spread to around two dozen houses, local media claimed, adding that six cattles were charred to death.

Scindia took to Twitter to appeal the Sheopur district administration to take all measures possible to minimise the casualties and damages. He expressed concern over the reports he has received of four children going missing since the blaze broke out.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Appeals Administration to Save Lives

श्योपुर के जिला प्रशासन से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वह राहत एवं बचाव कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर चलाएं जिससे किसी भी तरह की जनहानि को रोका जा सके। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 6, 2020

"The news of fire in Hullapur of Sheopur is very sad. In this fire, I am saddened and worried about the news of the missing of four children and the casualties of animals. I pray to God for the the missing children," he said. "I request the district administration of Sheopur to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing so that any kind of loss of life can be prevented," Scindia further added.