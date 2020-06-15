Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Four Times World Champion Aditya Ganeshwade Nominated for the Prestigious Arjuna Award for the Fourth Time Consecutively

News Agencies| Jun 15, 2020 03:36 PM IST
Aditya Ganeshwade

Aditya Ganeshwade is the only Indian to play five world championships. He is the skipper of Indian Roll Ball team. Under his captaincy India has won World Cup two consecutive times. Currently he holds the record for scoring maximum numbers of goals in a world championships. In his seventeen years of the career he has achieved tremendous success.
Roll Ball is a one of the fastest game in the world. The game was invented by Raju Dabhade of Pune, India, while he was the sports teacher at MES bal Shikshan Mandir,  an English medium school. Raju Dabhade sir is also Secretary of International Roll Ball Federation (IRBF).
Adiya started practicing this in 2003 earlier he was a speed skater.
Roll ball is a game which in not that recognised in India but yet one need to have guts to play such obscure  game.
He is the only player to score 100 international goals. He has 111 World Championship goals and 11 Asian Championship goals to his name.
His years of hard work and dedication has attracted people from all cross the globe. In 2003 Roll Ball got identity as a game. This game has gained popularity over last few years with more than 50% countries from Europe and America and more than 70% from Africa and more than 90% from Asian continent. Aditya has been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award for the fourth time consecutively. He brought laurels to his country by winning the Gold in the year 2017 and 2019 and Silver in the year 2018 at All India Inter university championship. He has proved hardwork and dedication is the basic mantra for success.

Tags:
Aditya Ganeshwade Arjuna Award World Champion
