New Delhi, June 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation on India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister's speech comes at a time when there is a declining trend in cases of COVID-19 in the country after a deadly second wave in April-May. The live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation can be seen on DD News. During his address, the Prime Minister said that this is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. He added saying that the modern world has not seen such a pandemic. "Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels", he said.

The Prime Minister announced centralised vaccine drive where all vaccines will be procured by gobernemtn and given to States for free. Moreover, the Prime Minister announced free vaccination for 18-44 age groups and said the vaccine to this group will be provided by Central Government. During his address, the Prime Minister said that to increase vaccine availability, the process of procuring vaccines from abroad has been sped up.

"Experts have also expressed concerns about children. In this direction, the trial of two vaccines is underway. Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country", Modi said. He added saying that the government has decided to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. 80 crore poor will be provided free ration, under the scheme.

Taking about the COVID-19 vaccination in India, the Prime Minister said that 25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre. "It will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June June 21, free vaccine for people above 18 years", he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister's Office said that the Prime Minister would address the nation today. "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter. Prior to this, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation, on April 20. The COVID-19 cases were nearing the 300,000-mark while more than 2,000 deaths were being recorded in a single day.

