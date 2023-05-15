Panaji, May 15: Alleging that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is a habitual liar, Congress in Goa has said that Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal was formed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his tenure in 2010 and not by former.

"Habitual liar Pramod Sawant now claims that Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal was formed during his term as Chief Minister of Goa. The reality is that it was notified by the then Congress Government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2010," Congress General Secretary Adv. Shriniwas Khalap said. Who Will Be New Karnataka CM? All Eyes on Congress Top Leadership As Race for Chief Minister Post Heats Up.

He was reacting to the statement allegedly made by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday that all major policy decisions including formation of Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal was taken during his tenure.

"It is only after the BJP Government came to power in Goa in 2012 and at the Centre in 2014, the murder of our lifeline Mhadei has happened," Khalap said, adding why he failed to take credit of approval given to Detailed Project Report of Kalsa-Bhanduri.

"Congress Party has always fought for Mhadei. We protested in all the Talukas in Goa as well as at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the decisions of BJP Governments at Centre, Karnataka and Goa. We protested at Raj Bhavan, IFFI Inaugural Ceremony and various other occasions to save our lifeline Mother Mhadei," said Khalap. Maharashtra: Opposition Allies To Challenge BJP In 2024 As Congress Sweeps Karnataka; Sanjay Raut Says ‘40% Corruption In Karnataka, 100% In Maharashtra’ After Key MVA Meet.

"Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met the all-party delegation from Goa and listened to our request and constituted the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal. Unfortunately, the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not find time in the last nine years to meet the Goan delegation on the Mhadei issue," Khalap pointed out. Goa and Karnataka are currently battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

