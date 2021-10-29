Panaji, October 29: A four-year-old boy died after he accidentally fired the service pistol of his father, serving as a police head constable at himself, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at the Bicholim sub-district in North Goa.

The victim's father Dasharath Vaigankar had returned home from his duty in a VIP security detail and had left his service pistol in the drawing-room, before going to freshen up, when his four-year-old son picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself. Maharashtra: Police Constable Stabbed In Face In Thane's Ulhasnagar As He Tries To Stop Fight Between Two Groups; Accused Absconding.

"A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Bicholim police station," a Goa Police spokesperson said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).