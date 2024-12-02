Vivah Panchami is a significant festival celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) during the month of Margashirsha, which usually falls in November or December. The festival commemorates the divine marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, making it an important occasion for devotees, particularly those seeking blessings for a happy and prosperous married life. To celebrate the auspicious occasion of Vivah Panchami 2024, we bring you Vivah Panchami 2024 date, shubh muhurat, timings, puja vidhi, significance and rituals to celebrate the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Vivah Panchami 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Vivah Panchami 2024 will be celebrated on December 6, 2024. According to the Hindu calendar, the Panchami Tithi (date) during the Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month will begin on December 5 at 12:49 PM and end on December 6 at 12:07 PM. It is essential to perform rituals and prayers during this time to ensure maximum benefit.

Vivah Panchami Significance

Vivah Panchami marks the sacred union of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, which took place on this day in the Treta Yuga. According to Hindu tradition, Lord Rama won the Swayamvar (bride-choice ceremony) by breaking the mighty bow of Lord Shiva, a feat that was accomplished only by the worthiest suitor. This event is believed to have taken place on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha month, a day that is now celebrated with great devotion and reverence.

Devotees who observe this day with sincere worship are believed to receive the blessings of the divine couple. It is said that worshipping Lord Rama and Sita on Vivah Panchami brings fulfillment of desires and ensures happiness in married life. This festival holds special significance not only for those seeking marital bliss but also for married couples wishing to strengthen their bond.

Vivah Panchami: Puja Vidhi & Rituals

Vivah Panchami is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. The temples in Ayodhya are decorated elaborately, and grand processions, including the Ram Rath Yatra, take place. Devotees from all over the country gather to witness these celebrations and partake in the divine festivities.

In addition to temple celebrations, many people also observe a day of fasting and offer prayers to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. A key practice on this day is the recitation of Ramcharitmanas, the epic poem written by the saint Tulsidas. It is believed that reading the Chaupais (verses) of Ramcharitmanas on Vivah Panchami brings relief from sin, dispels fears, and brings mental peace. Lord Rama is said to be pleased with such devotion, making it an auspicious time for spiritual growth.

A unique tradition during Vivah Panchami is the organisation of mass weddings, especially in places where social or economic factors may delay marriage. For those facing delays in marriage or looking for a suitable life partner, it is believed that worshipping Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on this day can help remove obstacles in marriage and bring success in finding a partner.

Vivah Panchami is more than a festive occasion; it is a day to honor the divine marriage of Lord Rama and Sita, seek blessings for marital happiness, and reflect on the values of love, respect, and commitment. Celebrating this day through prayer, fasting, and rituals brings spiritual benefits, ensures the success of marriage-related endeavors, and strengthens bonds between couples. Whether you are looking for marital bliss or simply want to reaffirm the love in your relationship, Vivah Panchami is a day filled with hope, faith, and divine grace.

