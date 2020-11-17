Mumbai, November 17: Gold and silver prices in India struggled on Tuesday On MCX, December gold rose 0.05 percent to Rs 50,856 per 10 gram while silver futures were steady at Rs 63,700 per kg.

In global markets, gold prices were steady. Concerns over spike in coronavirus cases in the US and Europe offset pressure from vaccine optimism after Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial. Sensex Hits Record High at Opening Bell, Crosses 44,000, Nifty Nears 13,000 Amid Positive Global Cues Following Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Reports.

Gold was also supported by a weaker US dollar. According to Good Returns.com, price of a 10-gram 24-carat gold in Mumbai was at Rs 50,760. On the other hand, customers in Delhi dished out Rs 54,280.

