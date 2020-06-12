Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Govt Rejects Online Survey Claiming 80% Working Indians Had Income Loss During COVID-19 Lockdown

News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 06:01 PM IST
A+
A-
Govt Rejects Online Survey Claiming 80% Working Indians Had Income Loss During COVID-19 Lockdown
Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 12: The government has rejected a survey by insurance firm Generali on the economic condition in India, saying the online exercise had 599 respondents who are not representative of the country.

The survey, which claimed that 80 per cent of working Indians experienced income loss, "was done between March 27 and 31, and lockdown conditions of nearly three months back are very different from those under unlock 1.0," the government said in a statement. Generali had released the survey on Wednesday.

"It is an online survey with a sample set of only 599. A sample of only 599 people surveyed online is no way representative of the entire country," the government said.

"An insurance company has an intrinsic interest in highlighting risk and economic pain in order to spur insurance sales," the statement added. It went on to state that there is a potential conflict of interest in such surveys.

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Scare COVID-19 Lockdown COVID-19 Outbreak Economic Generali online survey
You might also like
Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 40,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:
News

Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 40,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:
Zara to Shut Down 1,200 Stores Worldwide, Here’s List of Other Fashion Brands Closing Down Its Stores Amid the Pandemic
Fashion

Zara to Shut Down 1,200 Stores Worldwide, Here’s List of Other Fashion Brands Closing Down Its Stores Amid the Pandemic
Night Curfew Exemption: Don't Stop Trucks With Goods From 9 pm to 5 am, Says MHA in Letter to States and UTs
News

Night Curfew Exemption: Don't Stop Trucks With Goods From 9 pm to 5 am, Says MHA in Letter to States and UTs
GST Council Meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief on Late Fees For GST Return Filing, Check Details
News

GST Council Meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief on Late Fees For GST Return Filing, Check Details
Supreme Court Asks Finance Ministry, RBI to Hold Meeting to Discuss Interest Waivers on Deferred Loan Repayments During Moratorium Period
News

Supreme Court Asks Finance Ministry, RBI to Hold Meeting to Discuss Interest Waivers on Deferred Loan Repayments During Moratorium Period
Lockdown Has Not Been Re-imposed, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
News

Lockdown Has Not Been Re-imposed, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Supreme Court Says No Action Against Private Employers Who Didn't Pay Wages to Workers During Lockdown
News

Supreme Court Says No Action Against Private Employers Who Didn't Pay Wages to Workers During Lockdown
India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 3 Lakh With 10,956 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 8,498
News

India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 3 Lakh With 10,956 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 8,498
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement