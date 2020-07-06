Ahmedabad, July 6: Heavy rainfall is set to lash parts of Gujarat over the next two days with very heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. Gujarat has been receiving incessant rains since Sunday, triggering floods in several districts including Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli and Dwarka. The weather agency said that Saurashtra and the Kutch region will receive heavy rains during the next 24 hours and will reduce thereafter. In its weather bulletin, the IMD said that the state will witness heavy rainfall as a well marked low pressure area has been formed over Kutch and its neighbourhood areas. Gujarat Rains: Floods Reported in Parts of Dwarka as Several Districts Receive Intense Rainfall, Watch Video.

"Isolated heavy to very falls with extremely heavy falls very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch during next 24 hours and isolated heavy to very heavy falls thereafter. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat region during next 2 days", the IMD said. The IMD said, under this weather system, incessant rainfall is very likely over Gujarat State during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.

The IMD further added that thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, South Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 12 hours

