Noida, December 13: In a tragic accident, a biker died and a father-son duo travelling in a car was injured after a speeding SUV crashed into them in Sector 45 of Gurugram on Saturday. Reportedly, the SUV was on the wrong side of the road. The crash took place near the government school n Kanhai around 11 pm.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Kamal Kumar, who worked as a food delivery agent. As per the reports, the Hyundai Venue SUV had a head-on collision with the motorcycle after entering the lane from the wrong direction. The SUV was speeding and the impact was such that the motorcyclist was flung into the air. Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding SUV Rams Into Moving Trailer Truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Five Killed .

Another person who got injured was identified as Himanshu Singh who was in his Honda City just behind the bike. A resident of Dwarka, Singh was returning home from dinner at Sector 50 along with his children. “The SUV first crashed into the bike and then hit my car. Since it was speeding, the intensity of the crash damaged the front portion of my vehicle. I suffered injuries. My son, who was on the seat beside me, was thankfully safe. The SUV did not even stop for a second after the accident, Singh told police. Pune Road Accident: Man Killed As Truck Hits Motorbike on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified SUV driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Cops are searching CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the accused.

