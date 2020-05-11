Haryana: Three Labourers Die After Accidentally Being Buried Alive While Laying Down Water Pipeline in Sonepat

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Chandigarh, May 11: Three labourers were accidentally buried while laying a water pipeline in Lath village in Sonepat in Haryana and died, police said on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Ajit Kumar, Mukesh Kumar and Pradeep. Narsinghpur Accident: Five Migrant Workers Killed, 15 Injured as Truck Overturns in Madhya Pradesh.

In his complaint, Mukesh's brother Rajpal said his brother and others were illegally laying a pipeline. When they were inside a deep pit suddenly a heap of mud fell on them early Sunday and they died.