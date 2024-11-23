Hathras, November 23: An investigation is underway after 145 monkeys were found dead and buried at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Hathras. Police suspect the animals died after inhaling pesticide fumes, which were used during fumigation of the grains stored in the facility. Over 100 monkeys are believed to have perished, and their bodies were reportedly buried in a pit. On Friday, veterinarians exhumed the remains for postmortem examination. An FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals in connection with the incident.

Police suspect the animals entered the warehouse following fumigation with aluminium phosphide, a pesticide used to protect grains. The chemical, sprayed on wheat sacks on November 7, likely led to the deaths of over 100 monkeys. The bodies of the deceased monkeys were exhumed on Friday for postmortem by a veterinary team. An FIR has been filed against FCI employees in connection with the incident, as reported by News18. Hathras: Mother Sentenced to Life for Husband's Murder in Kapasia Village After Son's Testimony.

On the night of November 7, a troop of monkeys is said to have entered the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse through a broken window. Inside, they were exposed to the pesticide gas, aluminium phosphide, which had been sprayed on wheat sacks to protect them from pests. When workers arrived at the warehouse on November 9, they found several dead monkeys. Instead of reporting the incident, the workers allegedly buried the bodies in a pit without informing their superiors. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Groom Dies of Heart Attack on Wedding Day in Hathras After Collapsing During 'Bhaat' Ceremony (Watch Video).

The bodies of the monkeys were exhumed after leaders from the Vishv Hindu Parishad became aware of the incident. According to the police, more than 100 monkeys were recovered from the pit, with their bodies in an advanced state of decay.

