A groom tragically passed away on his wedding day after collapsing during the 'Bhaat' ceremony. The incident occurred after the groom, Shivam, had been dancing and later sat down for the ceremony, only to suddenly fall to the ground. Reports suggest that Shivam’s health deteriorated after he sat down during the event, and he was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors have termed the cause of death as a silent heart attack. The shocking incident has left the family and guests in deep sorrow. Local police have initiated an investigation. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Ballia: Man Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack During Farmer Training Programme in UP; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Groom Dies of Heart Attack on Wedding Day in Hathras After Collapsing During 'Bhaat' Ceremony

