Mumbai, August 4: Mumbai is expected to witness a high tide of 4.51 meters around 12:47 pm today, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbaikars have been advised not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore & waterlogged areas.

Heavy rains continue to lash the financial capital and there has been severe waterlogging in many places due to it. Mumbai and a few neighbouring districts are on red alert for "extremely heavy rainfall" for today and Wednesday after the weather department upgraded its earlier "very heavy" forecast today. Apart from Mumbai, the red alert has been issued for Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Monsoon Forecast 2020: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri Districts, IMD Issues Red Alert.

Here's the high tide timing of today:

People are advised not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in Mumbai at 12:47 pm today: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The high tide and low tide timings are keenly observed in the city, especially during monsoon season as the metropolis is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabian Sea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).