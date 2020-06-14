Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister, Diagnosed with Kidney Stone

News Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 05:09 PM IST
A+
A-
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister, Diagnosed with Kidney Stone
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Guwahati, June 14: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister, has been diagnosed with kidney stone on Sunday. Biswa took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said that doctors at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have detected the kidney stone after he complained of extreme pain in stomach. Giving details about his health conditions, the Minister said that the doctors detected a kidney stone measuring 3.76 mm through Ultrasonography in VUJ position.

In the tweet, Biswa added saying that he is taking saline and injections to overcome the pain caused due to the ailment. "After an episode of extreme pain in stomach, doctors at Gauhati Medical College&Hospital have detected a kidney stone measuring 3.76 mm through Ultrasonography in VUJ position. Taking saline and injections to overcome pain. Will take rest for the day", Sarma said. 7th Pay Commission: Assam's SSA Teachers to Retire at Age 60, Will Receive DA, DR and Yearly Increment, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Here's the tweet:

On Saturday, Sarma had said that with the latest spike in coronavirus infections, the Assam government is considering to reimpose lockdown in its main city Guwahati, depending on the result of 50,000 COVID-19 sample tests to be conducted soon. The northeastern state has so far reported 3,718 positive cases till Saturday night, including 1,902 active cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Assam Health Minister Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Himanta Biswa Himanta Biswa Sarma Kidney stone
You might also like
7th Pay Commission: Assam's SSA Teachers to Retire at Age 60, Will Receive DA, DR and Yearly Increment, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma
News

7th Pay Commission: Assam's SSA Teachers to Retire at Age 60, Will Receive DA, DR and Yearly Increment, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Extends Inter-District Travel in State by 3 More Days to April 30 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
News

Assam Extends Inter-District Travel in State by 3 More Days to April 30 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Assam Government Launches Helpline Number For State Residents Stranded Outside Due to Coronavirus Lockdown
News

Assam Government Launches Helpline Number For State Residents Stranded Outside Due to Coronavirus Lockdown
Assam Government to Take Legal Action Against Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Who Fail to Report by This Evening As Coronavirus Cases Surge in The State
News

Assam Government to Take Legal Action Against Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Who Fail to Report by This Evening As Coronavirus Cases Surge in The State
World Kidney Day 2020: What are Kidney Stones and How to Prevent Them?
Health & Wellness

World Kidney Day 2020: What are Kidney Stones and How to Prevent Them?
Coronavirus Can be Cured by 'Cow Dung and Cow Urine': Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya's Bizarre Claim
News

Coronavirus Can be Cured by 'Cow Dung and Cow Urine': Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya's Bizarre Claim
Assam Delimitation: 'Political Rights of Indigenous Population of State Should Be Protected', Says Himanta Biswas Sarma
Politics

Assam Delimitation: 'Political Rights of Indigenous Population of State Should Be Protected', Says Himanta Biswas Sarma
FIR Registered Against Sharjeel Imam, Former JNU Student, For His 'Cut Assam from India' Statement
News

FIR Registered Against Sharjeel Imam, Former JNU Student, For His 'Cut Assam from India' Statement
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement