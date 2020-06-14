Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister, Diagnosed with Kidney Stone

Guwahati, June 14: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister, has been diagnosed with kidney stone on Sunday. Biswa took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said that doctors at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have detected the kidney stone after he complained of extreme pain in stomach. Giving details about his health conditions, the Minister said that the doctors detected a kidney stone measuring 3.76 mm through Ultrasonography in VUJ position.

In the tweet, Biswa added saying that he is taking saline and injections to overcome the pain caused due to the ailment. "After an episode of extreme pain in stomach, doctors at Gauhati Medical College&Hospital have detected a kidney stone measuring 3.76 mm through Ultrasonography in VUJ position. Taking saline and injections to overcome pain. Will take rest for the day", Sarma said. 7th Pay Commission: Assam's SSA Teachers to Retire at Age 60, Will Receive DA, DR and Yearly Increment, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Here's the tweet:

After an episode of extreme pain in stomach, doctors in GMCH have detected a kidney stone measuring 3.76 mm through Ulltra Sono Graphy in VUJ position. Taking saline and injections to overcome the pain. Will take rest for the day — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 14, 2020

On Saturday, Sarma had said that with the latest spike in coronavirus infections, the Assam government is considering to reimpose lockdown in its main city Guwahati, depending on the result of 50,000 COVID-19 sample tests to be conducted soon. The northeastern state has so far reported 3,718 positive cases till Saturday night, including 1,902 active cases.

