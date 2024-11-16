A 23-year-old youth was hospitalised with severe vomiting, diarrhea, and fever after eating chicken biryani at Green Bawarchi Hotel in Hyderabad’s Neredmet, on Friday. The incident came to light after a netizen shared visuals and a doctor’s prescription on X, urging authorities to take action. Local food safety officials announced plans to inspect the restaurant and collect samples for analysis, suspecting food poisoning. A senior official stated they would also review the patient’s history and await blood test results to confirm the cause. Residents have raised concerns over repeated instances of stale food being served at local eateries, calling for stricter food safety inspections in the area. Uttar Pradesh: Roadside Stall Allegedly Sells Chicken Biryani to Four Vegetarian Customers, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Youth Hospitalised After Consuming Biryani at Neredmet Restaurant

After having chicken biryani at Green Bawarchi @Neredmet on 14th Nov late evening.. the boy started having vomits, loose motions and severe stomach pain. A clear case of food poisoning! Request @cfs_telangana @CommissionrGHMC to kindly take stern action. Further, several such… pic.twitter.com/223HjaQkch — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) November 15, 2024

