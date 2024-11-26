Hyderabad, November 26: Lured by the promise of a subsidized loan under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), a woman from Hyderabad became the victim of fraud, losing INR 1.32 lakh. The 33-year-old victim received a call from someone claiming to be the general manager of a bank associated with the PMEGP, who informed her that an INR 5 lakh loan had been sanctioned in her name. Tempted by the offer, the woman made several payments, only to realise later that she had been duped.

According to a report by the Times of India, the woman was initially told by the fraudster that the loan would be accompanied by a 30 per cent subsidy and the monthly EMI for the loan would be INR 5,480. In order to proceed with the loan processing, the caller asked her to make an advance payment of INR 1.32 lakh towards various charges. Trusting the supposed bank representative, the woman transferred the money in multiple instalments, believing it was necessary to secure the loan. Fake Gold Loan Scam in Hyderabad: Employees, Goldsmith and Customers Defraud Bank of India of INR 4.4 Crore by Pledging Fake Jewellery in Khairatabad; Probe Launched.

Further misleading her, the fraudster requested an additional payment for DD challan charges, assuring her that once paid, she would receive a PMEGP cheque to her address that would include the amount she had already paid. Despite making these payments, the woman did not receive the cheque. Days passed, and she became suspicious when no further communication followed. Telangana Cyber Scam: NRI Duped of INR 1.40 Lakh After Fraudsters Create Fake Social Media Profile, Threaten To Leak Obscene Content to Family in Hyderabad, Probe Launched.

Realising she had been deceived, the woman approached the cyber crime helpline 1930 and filed a complaint. The Hyderabad cyber crime police, after registering a case, launched an investigation into the matter.

