In an unfortunate incident in West Bengal's Kolkata, a 30-year-old delivery agent working with an online pharmacy died on Monday morning, January 27, after her electric scooter collided with a road divider near Eco Park in New Town. The deceased woman was identified as Suchitra Debnath, a resident of Patuli. According to a report in The Times of India, Suchitra Debnath was pronounced dead at a local hospital after she suffered severe head injuries in the crash. The accident occurred at around 4 AM on the service road near Eco Park Gate 2. Police officials said that Debnath was wearing a helmet but it came off under the impact of the accident. Kolkata Road Accident: 2 Die As Motorcycle Rams Into Guard Wall of Flyover.

Delivery Girl Dies in Road Accident in Kolkata

#Kolkata | A 30-year-old delivery agent for an online pharmacy died when her electric scooter collided with a road divider near Eco Park in New Town. A resident of Patuli, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital after suffering severe head injuries in the crash. Details… pic.twitter.com/HH6uZXqfga — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 27, 2025

