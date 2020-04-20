Hydroxychloroquine to be Used in Mumbai's Dharavi, Ready For 75000 Rapid Tests Across Maharashtra: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Dharavi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 20: Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug whose demand has shot up across the world after US President Donald Trump called it crucial in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, would be tried on scores of patients in Dharavi slums. The drug would also be used in other parts of Mumbai, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Delhi's 1st COVID-19 Patient Treated With Plasma Therapy Recovers at Maxis Healthcare Hospital, Tests Negative Twice.

Tope, while speaking to the media through video-conference, said the state government has also received the prerequisite clearance from the Centre to conduct rapid antibody tests. The state would conducting around 75,000 rapid tests in the next few days, he claimed.

"We will do 75000 rapid tests soon as the central government has given us conditional permission for it. We have also decided to use hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a precautionary measure in some areas, like Dharavi in Mumbai," Tope was reported as saying.

"We will take care that people with cardiac issues and those above 65 years and below 15 years of age are not given hydroxychloroquine tablets," he further added.

Update by ANI

We will take care that people with cardiac issues and those above 65 years & below 15 years of age are not given hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets: Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister #COVID19 https://t.co/G0tZSrwsMT — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Dharavi, the Asia's largest slum, has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in India. The two square kilometre area, housing a dense population of over 7 lakh people, has so far reported 168 cases, including 11 deaths. The number of active infections went up by 30 on Monday, as per the update released by the civic body.

Across Maharashtra, the COVID-19 toll breached the 4,600-mark earlier today. "466 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths reported in Maharashtra till 6 PM today, taking total number of cases to 4666 and deaths to 232 in the State. With 65 patients being discharged from hospitals today, number of cured patients stands at 572," said the statement issued by the State Health Department.