IMD Predicts Thunderstorm With Lightning, Hail & Gusty Wind Over J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Other Northern States in Coming Days

New Delhi, March 9: India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on March 11 and 12.

According to an ANI tweet, IMD has further predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh these two days. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 12. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash National Capital; IMD Says Light to Moderate Showers to Continue Today.

India Meteorological Department: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan on 11th&12th March. — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

The national capital received rains and thunderstorms on Thursday, and some parts also received hailstorm. On Friday as well, parts of the city like Ring Road and Maharani Bagh continue to receive rainfall. The IMD predicted that there will be light to moderate rain most likely over Delhi and adjoining areas during the next two hours.