Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works Creates World Record by Producing Highest Numbers of Locos in Financial Year 2019–20 Despite COVID-19 Lockdown

New Delhi, March 31: Despite Coronavirus lockdown, Indian Railways' Chittaranjan Locomotive Works created a world record in manufacturing highest number of locomotives. According to a tweet by the Ministry of Railways, the CLW produced 431 locomotives in the financial year 2019-20. With this feat, it has broken its own record of making 402 locomotives in the financial year 2018-19, which was recognised by Limca Book of Records. Indian Railways to Run on 100% Electricity by 2024, Says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The locomotive factory, located in West Bengal's Asansol, produced 431 locomotives in 2019-20, which is 2.15 times the installed capacity of 200 locomotives every year. The locomotives were produced till March 21 as the production was stopped from March 22 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) sets another World record in making highest no. of Locomotives. Produces record 431 Locomotives in FY 2019-20 despite #Covid_19 restrictions coming in force on 21.3.2020. Surpassed its own world record of making 402 locomotive in FY 2018-19," tweeted Railway Ministry.

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works has been named after the great freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das. The production activity in the plant began on January 26, 1950. CLW initially produced steam locomotive but now it manufactures Modern, high power, Electric Locomotives.