IRCTC Taking Destination Address During Online Ticket Booking, Will Help in Contact Tracing if Needed: Indian Railways

IRCTC. (Photo Credit: File Photo)

New Delhi, May 14: Passengers booking online rail tickets through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) are now also required to mention their destination address. The amendment was made on irctc.co.in from May 13, as the process will aid the authorities in establishing contact if the passengers need to be traced in case they are feared to have contracted the coronavirus.

"With effect from 13th May, IRCTC has started taking the destination address of all passengers, booking online tickets. This will help us in contact tracing, if required later, said a statement issued by the Indian Railways. Indian Railways Cancels All Tickets Booked to Travel on or Before June 30, 2020, Special Trains & Shramik Trains to Ply.

The Railways from May 11 onwards, resumed train bookings for passenger services that began from Tuesday. The trains are currently running from 15 locations to New Delhi and vica versa. The special trains comprise only of AC coaches, and only asymptomatic commuters are allowed to board.

The train services, for which the IRCTC online ticket bookings have resumed, differ from the Shramik Special Express being plied to ferry migrant labours back to their native states. Passengers of the Shramik trains are selected by the state government, based on the migrants who register themselves.