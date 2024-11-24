A tragic road accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday when a cantor collided with two cars, causing severe damage to the vehicles. The accident resulted in 8 people being injured. The incident took place in the Dankaur police station area. Following the collision, the injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable. The accident caused a temporary disruption in traffic on the expressway, but the police quickly restored order. Noida Road Accident: Narrow Escape For 2 Students After Car Overturns on NTPC Elevated Road, Video Surfaces.

8 Injured as Cantor Collides with Two Cars on Yamuna Expressway

