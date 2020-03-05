Jammu And Kashmir: Broadband Services Fully Restored in Newly Formed Union Territory Since Abrogation of Article 370

People in Jammu and Kashmir using internet | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, March 5: A day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration lifted a ban on social media websites, broadband services were also restored in the newly formed union territory on Thursday. In January this year, the broadband services were partially restored. Only government offices and hospitals in the Kashmir Valley were allowed to use broadband services. Jammu & Kashmir: Iltija Mufti Challenges Govt, Says Will Use Social Media Using VPN in Valley.

On Wednesday, the government lifted the ban on access to social media sites which was imposed since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. Apart from the mobile internet, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also lifted the restrictions on landline connections. According to reports, unlike post-paid users, the pre-paid SIM card holders can use these services unless verified as per government norms.The ban of social media websites has been lifted on experimental basis as order will only be applicable till March 17, 2020. Jammu and Kashmir Residents Tweet For The First Time Since August 5, 2019, as Government Lifts Social Media Ban.

ANI's Tweet:

Broadband services have been restored in Kashmir valley. Earlier this facility had only been restored for Government offices and other essential services in the valley. pic.twitter.com/YmHjuElzbA — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Broadband services were partially restored in Jammu and Kashmir at 80 government hospitals in January this year. The places where connectivity was restored, include health centres and offices linked to the Department of Health. All network and landline connectivity were suspended across the newly formed union territory post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.