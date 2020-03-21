Janata Curfew: Darul Uloom Deoband Declares Holiday on Sunday

Dar-ul-Uloom Deoband. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Muzaffarnagar, March 21: In view of the call for 'Janata' curfew on Sunday amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Darul Uloom Deoband has declared a holiday with all its offices and educational departments to remain closed for the day.

The well-known madrassa, situated in Deoband town of Saharanpur district, issued a press release on Saturday asking its students to refrain from going outside the seminary during 'Janata' curfew from 7 am to 9 pm. Anti-CAA Protest at Deoband: Darul Uloom Appeals to Women Protesters to Call off Demonstration.

They have also appealed to its students to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and follow the advisories issued by the government.