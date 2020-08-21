Lucknow, August 21: Janmejai Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Sadar, Deoria passed away last night. Singh, the 75 year-old leader, died due to a heart attack. According to reports, Singh was rushed to the civil hospital on Thursday night after which he was referred to Lohia Institute. According to reports, his coronavirus infection test was also done, which came out to be negative.

Singh, the BJP MLA from Sadar, was born on July 7, 1945 in Devgaon, Gauribazar. He has three sons and four daughters. In the by-election held in 2000, Singh had become the MLA on BSP ticket for the first time. He later lost to SP’s Shakir Ali in the general elections that were held in 2002. In 2007, he joined the BJP and represented the Deoria constituency. What is The Difference Between Heart Attack and Cardiac Arrest?

Here's the tweet:

Lucknow: Janmejai Singh (in file pic), BJP MLA from Sadar, Deoria passed away last night due to a heart attack. He was 75 years old. pic.twitter.com/gdnxXi5z7V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2020

Singh had defeated Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Pramod Singh in 2012 by a margin of 23,295 votes. In the year 2017, he defeated Samajwadi Party candidate JP Jayaswal by a margin of 46,236 votes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).