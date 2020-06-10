Jason Stavrianidis is Carrying the Flame of His Family’s Jeweler Legacy

Jason Stavrianidis

Oftentimes as people are raised, they cling onto traditions and teachings of those who raised them. While this most commonly includes things like culture, religion, and many times things like taste in music and art, sometimes it goes beyond that. For Jason Stavrianidis, carrying the flame of his family’s long jeweler legacy is what he’s taken away from his upbringing.

Jason Stavrianidis is a fifth-generation jeweler, diamond specialist, and jewelry designer at Venus Jewelers, his family’s legendary business. Jason involves himself in almost all aspects of the business, from serving clients, networking, digital marketing, jewelry bench work, polishing, quality control, etc, and plans to bring Venus Jewelers to the next level. Jason is the latest to carry the legacy of his family business, and his proud Greek heritage gives him a great sense of pride in upholding his family’s golden reputation.

Jason first gained interest in the family business at just 10 years old, when he and his brother would go to the store and help out on weekends. While Jason has been helping at the store since a very young age, it wasn’t until only a couple of years ago that he felt the urge to make a commitment and become involved more seriously. Motivated by his late grandfather, his father Peter, and his aunt Dora, who all contributed to his decision, Jason decided in recent years to fully dedicate himself to Venus Jewelers.

After a summer of working full-time at the store, Jason realized that he had not only a passion for precious gems and jewelry, but also educating and helping customers. “I feel a great sense of pride to be able to continue my family’s legacy… Venus Jewelers is not just my job; it’s my way of life. I want to uphold the reputation my family has set through the years while allowing innovation and growth as my brand of leadership.”

Innovation is indeed coming, as Jason plans to elevate the family business even further through expansion and modern marketing techniques. While already very well known and respected in Venus Jewelers’ home state of New Jersey, with over 500 5-star reviews and providing beautiful diamond rings and jewelry for hundreds of celebrations in the area, Jason has plans to expand the brand’s online presence, and become a prominent jeweler on social media platforms in hopes to drive online sales and continue growing his family legacy.

So far, he’s employed clever marketing tactics including a scavenger hunt for the business’ 40th anniversary, where the store gave away $10,000 in jewelry. Jason also plans to relocate the store’s physical location in hopes of doubling the size of the store and inventory. With a dedicated Jason Stavrianidis behind the wheel, there’s no question that his family tradition of selling up-scale jewelry will continue on.

