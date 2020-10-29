Khunti, October 29: In a shocking incident, villagers in Jharkhand allegedly beheaded three members of the same family on suspicion of practising witchcraft. The incident took place in Jharkhand’s tribal-dominated Khunti district. Police recovered decapitated bodies of the three people from the forested area of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Birsa Munda, his wife, Sukru Purty and daughter Somwari Purty of Kuda village According to a report published in Hindustan Times, all the three people were abducted three weeks ago and were killed for allegedly practising witchcraft. Police recovered heads fro another isolated location. Jharkhand Horror: Mother-Daughter Killed Over Witchcraft Allegation in West Singhbhum District.

Police reportedly arrested three of the nine suspects from the same village. The trio went missing from October 7. The abduction of the Munda family came to light when Telani, a married daughter of the couple lodged a complaint about the disappearance of her family members.

“The beheaded bodies were recovered from a pit near Raba rivulet in a nearby forested area. Some villagers reportedly abducted the trio about 23 days ago after accusing them of practising witchcraft,” reported the media house quoting Khunti superintendent of police Ashutosh Shekhar as saying. 1 Arrested for Murder of Withcraft Practioner& 4 Member Family.

Sources told the media house that a local quack had told the family of a woman, whose baby boy died days after his birth, that the death was because of witchcraft practised by the Munda family. After this, the Munda family reportedly went missing. Police have launched manhunt operation to nab the rest of the suspects.

