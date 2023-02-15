Kanpur Dehat, February 15: Bodies of Pramila Dixit and her daughter Neha, the two women who died in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive here two days ago, were cremated on Wednesday at the Valmiki Ghat in Bithoor amidst tight security. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother-Daughter Duo ‘Immolate’ Themselves During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Kanpur Dehat District (Watch Video).

Kanpur commissioner Raj Shekhar and senior police officials of the district were present at the cremation. The bodies had reached Madauli village late on Tuesday night after the post-mortem.

