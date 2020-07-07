Lucknow, July 7: Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday informed that all the injured policemen in Kanpur encounter are out of danger. Kumar also said that police's 40 teams and STF are working together to nab the gangster Vikay Dubey. He assured the people that Dubey will soon be arrested.

Addressing the press conference, ADG Prashant Kumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Injured Policemen are out of danger." Kumar also said that CM Yogi Adityanath met families of deceased policemen. He said, "CM had visited the spot & met families of the deceased. Ex-gratia Rs 1 Cr has been provided for kin of the deceased & extraordinary pension announced. Job for one member of each bereaved family also announced." Kanpur Encounter: Uttar Pradesh Police Transfer 10 Constables from Police Line to Chaubepur Police Station, Gangster Vikas Dubey Still Absconding.

Here's what Prashant Kumar said:

Until and unless we arrest Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, we will not sit quietly: UP's ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar #KanpurEncounter https://t.co/NtqfM5pYow — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2020

Apart from this, Kumar said that 40 police teams and STF are working to nab the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey. The senior police personal added that information is being collected on Dubey's accomplices and members of the family. Also, pieces of information from where the gangster collected the weapons are being collected.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh administration transferred 10 constables from Police Line to Chaubepur police station. The development comes days after gangster Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen on June 3 in Kanpur encounter. Following this, four policemen, including Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari, have been suspended.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).