Bengaluru, November 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that "we will crackdown on those involved in the Bitcoin scandal". Speaking to mediapersons after paying tributes to late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, Bommai said that there is no question of sparing anyone who is involved.

"Our government is open on this issue. We are the one who exposed this case. It is our government which recommended the ED and CBI to probe the case. The ED is conducting the probe and the CBI has taken it to Interpol as well. All the necessary information has been provided for these agencies," he said. If those involved are found to have perpetrated any fraud on the interests of the country, state or any individuals "we will act mercilessly against them", Bommai asserted. Karnataka Bitcoin Scam: Issue Turned Bigger as Opposition Did Not Investigate when in Power, Says Bommai.

Reacting to the questions raised by the AICC incharge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Bommai in a strong retaliation said: "We have replied to his six questions. If the case had a Karnataka connect since 2016 why their own government did not probe the case then. Why the then Congress Chief Minister and Ministers did not pay attention to it? They released the accused Srikrisha who was arrested. Karnataka Bitcoin Scandal: Congress Attacks State BJP Govt Over 'India’s Biggest Ever Bitcoin Scam Coverup', Asks Why Were NIA, ED & Others 'Kept in the Dark'.

"They could have acted seriously even when the accused sought anticipatory bail. Why are you raising all the questions with us after deliberately allowing the case to attain mega proportion? We need not learn lessons from those who allowed the accused to go scotfree." It would be better for them to provide the documents, if any, to the ED for effective investigation, Bommai said, adding that

Surjewala's efforts to project the issue as a major scam reflects his intellectual bankruptcy. "It is not appropriate for a national spokesperson of a national party to indulge in such act just based on a Twitter handle. He should speak with circumstantial evidence."

