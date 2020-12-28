Thiruvananthapuram, December 28: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday gave assent to convene a special session of the state Legislative Assembly over new farm laws on December 31. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet had recommended the convening of the special session to discuss the newly-formulated farm laws and pass a resolution against these legislations.

It is to mention that Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had refused to give assent to the Kerala government's recommendation. The first recommendation by the Kerala Cabinet for a special assembly was made on December 23, which was not cleared by the Governor. Farmers' Protest: Anna Hazare Threatens to Go on Hunger Strike if His Demands on Issues Concerning Farmers Are Not Met.

After this, the Cabinet came up with fresh recommendation, which has now been cleared by the Governor. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the Cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor to call for the 21st session of the 14th state Legislative Assembly on December 31 as the problems faced by the agriculture sector and farmers continues.

Farmers have been agitating for over a month now, asking the Centre to repeal the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.