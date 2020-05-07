Kerala Police Resort to Lathicharge on Migrant Workers in Ernakulam During Protests by Them Demanding They be Sent Back Home

Kerala Police Resort to Lathicharge on migrant workers in Ernakulam (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ANI)

Ernakulam, May 6: Kerala Police on Thursday resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse migrant labourers who were protesting in Koothattukulam area of Ernakulam District. According to reports, migrant workers were demanding that they should be sent back to their native places. These workers have been stranded without proper food and shelter due to coronavirus lockdown. Police Lathi-charge Migrant Workers in West Godavari Seeking to Return Home.

The video of the incident also surfaced on social media. In the video, it could be seen that police personnel dispersed the crowd gathered in Koothattukulam area by resorting to lathicharge. Within minutes, the police managed to bring the situation under control and cleared the area. Pune: 300 Migrant Workers Stand Outside Hospital For Hours to Get Medical Certificates For Travelling to Their Hometown Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Video of The Incident:

#WATCH Kerala: Police resort to mild lathicharge in Koothattukulam area of Ernakulam District to disperse migrant labourers who were protesting demanding they be sent back to their native places. pic.twitter.com/b3O1MMZyEd — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Earlier this week, the railways on Monday cancelled five special trains from Kerala to Bihar after the Bihar government denied permission. These trains were scheduled to leave from Alappuzha, Aluva, Ernakulam, Tirur and Shoranur. The trains were cancelled as the Bihar government refused to give No-Objection Certificate (NOC). The railways had already operated 11 "Shramik Specials" from Kerala to Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar facilitating the return of the migrants. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

On the request of the state governments, the Indian Railways on May 1, decided to ferry people stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown. These people include pilgrims, migrant workers, students, labourers, among others. The Railways rolled out "Shramik Special" trains to carry people stranded due to coronavirus lockdown to their respective home town.