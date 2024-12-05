Kerala Shocker: Girl Child's Genitals Injured For 'Wetting Bed' At Shelter Home in Thiruvananthapuram, 3 Arrested After Fingernail Marks Found in Private Parts

News Team Latestly| Dec 05, 2024 08:09 AM IST
    Arrest | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

    Thiruvananthapuram, December 5: Three caretakers at a government-run children’s home in Thiruvananthapuram were arrested for injuring the private parts of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl as punishment for wetting her bed. The incident occurred at a facility managed by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) and came to light when hospital staff treating the child for an unrelated issue noticed fingernail injuries in her vaginal area and informed the police.

    Trivandrum City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said the injuries were about a week old. A police investigation revealed that Ajitha (49) from Pothencode had inflicted the injuries, while Maheshwari (43) from Ayiroorpara and Sindhu (47) from Navayikulam failed to report the abuse. All three were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, and other relevant sections. Thane Shocker: Woman Injures Man’s Private Parts With Metal Spatula After He Makes Unwanted Advances at Her Home in Bhiwandi.

    The toddler and her five-year-old sister were placed at the home by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after their mother’s death and father’s suicide 10 days earlier. Following the hospital’s report, KSCCW General Secretary GL Arun Gopi  condemned the incident. Thane Shocker: Angry Mob Assaults Tailor After He Peeks in Trial Room as Woman Tries Garment at His Shop in Ulhasnagar, Accused Booked.

    Ajitha had injured the child while the other two caretakers failed to inform authorities about the incident. They have been sent to police custody. "We initiated legal measures against the accused as soon as the incident was reported. Such things should not occur on CWC premises where minor children are housed," Arun Gopi said.

    Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

    Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

    Latestly whatsapp channel