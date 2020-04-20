Kerala Withdraws Relaxations Given to Barber Shops, Restaurants Amid Coronavirus Lockdown After Centre's Objection

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 20: The Kerala government has withdrawn relaxations given in some parts of the state despite the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus spread, reports said on Monday. The Kerala government reportedly withdrew concessions given to barbershops and restaurants after the Centre objected to its move. The development came after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting on Monday to discuss this issue. Coronavirus Tracker Live.

The Kerala government had allowed opening of barbershops, restaurants, workshops, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits and increased the number of people that can travel on two and four-wheelers. It had decided to divide 14 districts into four zones for implementing the lockdown curbs - Green, Orange A, Orange B, and Red. However, this did not go well with the Centre which expressed deep dissatisfaction. Lockdown 2.0: Selective Relaxation Allowed in Non-Containment Areas From Today, Here's What's Open and Shut From April 20 Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

The Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, late on Sunday, expressed the ire of the Centre in a letter to State Chief Secretary Tom Jose over the relaxations. Bhalla drew Jose's attention to the consolidated revised guidelines issued for the implementation of the lockdown. The guidelines categorically stated that the State and UT governments shall not dilute them in any manner and shall strictly enforce the same.

Ajay Bhalla's Letter:

#CoronaVirusUpdate GoI to Kerala: GoKerala has allowed opening of activities, prohibited under Consolidated Revised Guidelines on #Lockdown2 measures, issued by MHA on 15.04.2020 to fight #COVID19. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/s3I8gFWOjx — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020

"I would urge you to rectify the guidelines of government of Kerala in line with the consolidated revised guidelines dated April 15 and 16 without any dilution and to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures," the Union Home Secretary said. Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, however, denied there was dilution of the lockdown guidelines.

Bhalla also issued another letter to the Chief Secretaries of all the states asking them to ensure compliance of the revised consolidated lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and also directed all concerned authorities for strict implementation of the restrictions "without any dilution".