New Delhi, December 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal, via video conferencing on Monday. Describing the Kisan Rail as "moving cold storage facility", PM Narendra Modi said it will increase farmers' income. Kisan Rail is a big step towards empowering the farmers and increasing their income. This will bring a big change in the economy related to farming. This will also increase the strength of the country's cold supply chain," PM Modi said. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off First Driverless Train of India on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.

"I congratulate crores of farmers of the country. Despite COVID-19 challenge Kisan Rail network has expanded in the last four months and got its 100th rail now. Kisan Rail is like a moving cold storage facility. Perishable items like fruits, vegetables, milk, fish etc can be safely transported from one place to another in time," the Prime Minister added. The first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, which was extended up to Muzaffarpur.

Kisan Rail Will Increase Farmers' Income, Says PM Narendra Modi

#KisanRail service is a major step towards increasing the income of the farmers of our country. This will bring a big change in the economy related to farming. This will also increase the strength of the country's cold supply chain: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/mxVVuCvX5r — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 28, 2020

The Kisan Rail will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all en route stoppages with no bar on size of the consignment. Farmers' Protest: Centre Invites Farmer Leaders for 6th Round of Talks on Farm Laws on December 30.

Kisan Rail has been a "game-changer" in ensuring "fast transportation of agriculture produce" across the nation. It provides a "seamless" supply chain of perishable produce, the PMO has said. The central government has extended a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

