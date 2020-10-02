Mumbai, October 2: With an aim to improve the farm production and give a major boost to agriculture sector, 'Krish-e' welcomes a Digital Savera for farming on the occasion of 75 years of Mahindra. Krish-e by Mahindra provides a personalised calendar for farmers with a combination of technique and experience to help improve the farm production. With expert advice and smart solutions, the roll out of the digital dawn in farming in Maharashtra will be held at 5 pm. Touted as 'Digital Pahaat', the future of farming, the live streaming can be watched on the Facebook Page. The Maharashtra roll out at 5pm on the direct link here: https://bit.ly/33bxOSK.

Krish-e by Mahindra provides a personalized calendar for farmers to increase their produce. The calendar is personalized for each farm based on the farmer's taluka, crop, season, farm size, planting material, sowing date and various other parameters which creates an accurate scientific calendar suited for the farm and crop. The personalized advisory service is provided for free.

‘Krish-E’ Welcomes Digital Savera for Farming: Watch Live Streaming:

The future of farming is now. With expert advice & smart solutions, 'Krish-e' welcomes a Digital Savera for farming on the occasion of #75YearsOfMahindra. Join the Maharashtra roll out at 5pm on https://t.co/B5OVjDCxYI #RiseUp @anandmahindra @rajesh664 @GoenkaPk @TractorMahindra pic.twitter.com/zTWdLNMZ1S — Krish-e (@KrisheFarming) October 2, 2020

You can also watch the recorded live streaming of the event here on Krishe Facebook Page.

Krish-e Premium Services:

Free soil test is conducted and a soil health card is provided to the farmer. The farm is geo-tagged providing the farmer with the current weather condition The advisory will be dynamic and shall keep on updating itself automatically based on the weather forecast, soil test data and other conditions Pest and disease alerts shall be provided. Free sessions with experts to help farmers and get their queries resolved.

The calendar also provides the farmers with the exact dosage, approximate cost of the required fertilizer. The advisory is available in the farmer's local languages also along with images and videos for each activity. All the activities from land preparation, seed treatment, sowing, crop planning, fertilizer management, irrigation, integrated nutrient management, protection from pests, diseases, weeds, crop growth and harvest are covered in this complete advisory.

