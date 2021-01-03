New Delhi, January 3: Known journalist Kumar Kundan on Sunday claimed that he has taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Taking to Twitter, Kundan gave details of the two coronavirus vaccine shots that he took at AIIMS. He said he was administered the two trial doses of COVID-19 vaccines in September and October 2020. Kundan said he received the first dose of the vaccine on September 8 while the second COVID-19 vaccine shot was given to him on October 10.

The journalist mentioned on Twitter that it has been three months that he took the two doses and is perfectly fine and healthy. He said his health condition is normal and completely stable after the two doses of the vaccine. Kundan urged people of the country not to fall a prey to rumours on the authenticity and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in India. Making an earnest appeal to all the countrymen, Kundan requested people to take the vaccine shots once they are are made available. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Gets Trial Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covaxin'.

Here's the video:

In his tweet, he also thanked the doctors and scientists for their efforts in developing the vaccine for the deadly infection that has killed 1,49,435 people in the country so far. In India, the total COVID-19 case tally has surged to 1,03,23,965 with 18,177 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use, paving the way for their roll-out and administration to millions. The vaccine will be first offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities.

