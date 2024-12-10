Bhopal, December 10: The Ladli Behna Yojana, a flagship initiative by the Madhya Pradesh government to empower women, has become a topic of widespread discussion, with contradictory reports emerging about the expected deposit date of its 19th instalment. While early reports suggested the 19th instalment would be deposited on December 10, conflicting information has emerged, leaving many wondering if the payment date has changed. According to the latest updates, the 19th instalment of INR 1250 will now be credited to women’s bank accounts on December 11. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Says ‘Opposition MLAs Will Get Full Cooperation for Development’ of Their Constituencies After LoP Umang Singhar Sought Intervention.

The instalment will benefit over 1.29 crore women across the state, providing crucial financial support for their welfare. The Ladli Behna Yojana, launched in 2023, has been a key initiative to empower women in the state by providing them with financial support. Originally offering INR 1000 per month, the scheme's monthly aid was later increased to INR 1250. As discussions around the 19th instalment swirl, learn how to check the status of the Ladli Behna Yojana instalment. Ladli Behna Yojana: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers INR 1,573 Crore to 1.29 Crore Ladli Behnas, Promises To Further Raise Monthly Aid (See Pics).

Steps to Check Status of Ladli Behna Yojana Installment:

Go to the official Ladli Behna Yojana website at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the option labelled "Application & Payment Status."

Input your application number or member overall number in the provided field.

Enter the captcha code shown on the screen to verify that you are a human user.

After entering the captcha, you will receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to proceed.

After entering the OTP, click on the "Search" button to view your application and payment status.

The Ladli Behna Yojana continues to significantly impact the lives of women in Madhya Pradesh, offering both financial support and social empowerment. As the 19th instalment is set to be transferred, beneficiaries can easily check their payment status online through the official portal. While the instalment date has been updated to December 11, the ongoing discussions about a potential increase in the assistance amount reflect the government’s commitment to furthering women’s empowerment in the state.

